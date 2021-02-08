Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,212. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

