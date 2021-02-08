Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $25,574,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,470,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,873,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,744,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPYU opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property REIT Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

