Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.41 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.41 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

