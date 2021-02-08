Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE BBU traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $39.63. 29,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810 in the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

