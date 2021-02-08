Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 3.2% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.05% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.92. 116,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,329. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

