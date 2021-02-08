Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.35.

Shares of BCE opened at C$55.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.87. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of C$46.03 and a 52-week high of C$65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.71 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.62%.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

