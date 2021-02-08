Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Price Target at $45.13

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 59,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,146. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429 in the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 51,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

