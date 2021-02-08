Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) PT at $16.65

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.65.

TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at $5,885,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 448,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 250,412 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 19,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

