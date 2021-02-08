Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT at $33.00

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. 13,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,946. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

