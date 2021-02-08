Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $55.75

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.53.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. 137,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.