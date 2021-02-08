Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target at $27.50

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

INGXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INGXF opened at $23.22 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.