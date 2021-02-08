Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) PT at $99.70

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.70.

PAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAC opened at $105.76 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.