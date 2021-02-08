Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Target Price at GBX 673.20

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 673.20 ($8.80).

Several analysts recently commented on GPOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock traded down GBX 13.40 ($0.18) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 650 ($8.49). 389,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 652.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 624.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

