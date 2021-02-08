Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) PT at $7.00

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
GSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $427.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.