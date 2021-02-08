Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) PT at $7.00

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

GSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $427.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 1,064,235 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 482,374 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 152,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 309,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 173,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.