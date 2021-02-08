Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price at $235.83

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Truist began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.10. 32,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of -103.89 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $302.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.67 and its 200 day moving average is $220.69.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 10,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,139,092.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,607 shares in the company, valued at $534,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,934,892 shares of company stock valued at $724,752,299 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.