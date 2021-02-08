Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) PT at $28.20

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,187 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.