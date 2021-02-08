Brokerages Set Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) PT at $17.80

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. 35,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

