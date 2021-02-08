Brokerages Set Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ASMB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 86,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,758. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $212.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

