Brokerages Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce sales of $196.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.40 million to $196.70 million. BOX posted sales of $183.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $768.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $769.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $836.51 million, with estimates ranging from $814.60 million to $853.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NYSE BOX opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,766,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,548,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

