Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.73. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

ALSN stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,920,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,051,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,082,000 after purchasing an additional 518,823 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

