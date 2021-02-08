Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report sales of $42.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $33.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $171.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.45 million to $326.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $86.25 million to $299.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.06.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,284 shares of company stock worth $6,753,872. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

