Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $1.21. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $3,652,858.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,735,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 435.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.