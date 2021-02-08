Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.35). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,825,507 shares of company stock worth $5,531,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liquidia by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LQDA stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,237. The company has a market cap of $150.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.