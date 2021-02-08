Brokerages Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce $145.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.30 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $523.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.57 million to $524.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $644.06 million to $701.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

Shares of COUP opened at $351.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -164.79 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $369.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.45.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $2,894,233.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Himension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,912,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $3,389,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.