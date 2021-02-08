Brokerages Anticipate Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Banco Bradesco posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

BBD opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,321,000 after buying an additional 18,577,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,735,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,873,000 after buying an additional 12,556,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 133.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after buying an additional 7,582,391 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,922,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,273 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.