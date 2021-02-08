Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $144.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

