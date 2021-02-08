Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Britvic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45.

BTVCY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.50.

Shares of BTVCY opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Britvic has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. Britvic’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

