BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

NYSE HON opened at $202.92 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,800 shares of company stock worth $296,324 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

