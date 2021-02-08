BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 869 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $253.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

