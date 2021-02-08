BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 192,891 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 192,891 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa stock opened at $208.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.46 and a 200-day moving average of $203.52. The firm has a market cap of $407.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

