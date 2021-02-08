BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Black Knight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after purchasing an additional 422,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Black Knight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Black Knight by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 228,197 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $85.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

