BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.19 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $762.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $788.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

