Brightworth Purchases Shares of 922 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brightworth acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 225,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,217,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.80. 42,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,054. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

