Brightworth Acquires 1,984 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brightworth raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.28.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,520. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.44. 13,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

