BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded BPER Banca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on BPER Banca in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BPER Banca in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of BPXXY opened at $3.70 on Thursday. BPER Banca has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

