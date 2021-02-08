Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $77,684.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,667,729.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $31,654.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,370 shares of company stock worth $1,880,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

