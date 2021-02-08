Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.87

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 42363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boqii in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Boqii in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Boqii during the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Boqii by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 276,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Boqii during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

