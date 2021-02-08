BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,277 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

DIS stock opened at $181.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

