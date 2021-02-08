BMO Capital Markets Raises Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

TSE:EDR opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$990.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.22. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.63.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

