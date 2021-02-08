BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.62

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 2100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 51,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.