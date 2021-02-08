Black Hills (BKH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BKH opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

