BitTube Trading 33% Higher Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $14,092.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.77 or 0.00361605 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

