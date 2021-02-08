BitMax Token Price Hits $0.20 (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 199.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $129.89 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.43 or 0.01159760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.40 or 0.06026977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00049338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00033149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

