Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $6,307.84 and approximately $32,143.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00034934 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

