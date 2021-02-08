BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Commerzbank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.56.

BNTX opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $6,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

