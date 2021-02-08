Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $264.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $304.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

