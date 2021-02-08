Biogen Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.62 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Biogen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after buying an additional 163,257 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Biogen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.