BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 593.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,578 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,377 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for 2.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

BHP Group stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.27. 53,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $74.41.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

