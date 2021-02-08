Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 57,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,870 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 436,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,216,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

