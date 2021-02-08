Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.09 ($55.40).

FRA:DPW opened at €42.22 ($49.67) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.44.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

